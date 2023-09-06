The series “The Butcher of Giza” tells the story of a serial killer in the Giza region, in a terrifying way, as it recounts events inspired by the story of Gaddafi Abdel Ati, the real Giza butcher.

What is the true story of the Giza butcher?

The trial of the “Butcher of Giza” shook the Egyptian street, after the crimes he committed, including murder and fraud, were revealed, starting in 2015.

Gaddafi Faraj Abdel Ati killed 4 people, including his wife, his close friend, and one of the goldsmiths he was dealing with, who disappeared in mysterious circumstances, and were not found.

Gaddafi was living in the Giza governorate, and he was moving sometimes to the city of Alexandria.

With the disappearance of the jeweler, who was his last victim, suspicions began to arise about this person, to be overthrown by the police, so that his trial, which took place in 2021, witnessed the emergence of many intertwined details and mysteries.

Then he was sentenced to death, a sentence that has not been applied until now, because of his appeal, pending the next trial.