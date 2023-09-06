An eight-part adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate adventure comedy One Piece made its Netflix debut on August 31. Fans want to see if writer-producers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda (whom Oda describes as “’One Piece’ superfans”) have managed to turn the beloved manga and anime series into live-action.

Since July 1997, when it began appearing in the Japanese manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, the ‘One Piece’ collections have sold more than 516 million copies worldwide. An animated television series reached its thousandth episode earlier this year and there have been numerous television specials, light novels, and video games. The fifteenth feature film, ‘One Piece Film: Red’, was the top box office hit in Japan in 2022.

Oda is extremely reserved—he won’t allow his face to be photographed, if he can help it—but he did discuss ‘One Piece’ in a rare interview, speaking through an interpreter. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

– When it comes to adapting a popular manga and anime series like ‘One Piece’ into live action, what do you have to keep in mind?

A live-action adaptation of a manga doesn’t just recreate the source material one by one: it involves really thinking about what fans love about the characters, the dynamics between them—and staying true to those elements. A good live-action show doesn’t have to change the story too much. The most important thing is whether the actors can play the characters in a way that will satisfy the people who read the manga. I think we did it well, so I hope the public accepts it.

– The hero of the story is Monkey D. Luffy, who is determined to become the King of the Pirates by finding a treasure known as One Piece. Luffy is affectionate, optimistic, and fiercely devoted to his friends, but he’s not a face. How did you design it?

I knew I wanted to write a pirate manga and instinctively drew the type of young man I imagined on the paper.

Something that sets ‘One Piece’ apart from many adventure manga are the powerful women in the story, including Robin the archaeologist and Nami the navigator.

In the manga I read as a child, there was always a point where the heroine existed only to be rescued. That didn’t sit well with me; I didn’t want to create a story about women being kidnapped and saved. I portray women who know how to fight for themselves and don’t need to be saved. If there comes a time when they are overpowered, their shipmates will help them and vice versa.

– Actors have played Luffy and his gang in stage shows and even in a Kabuki play. But attempts to adapt popular anime into live-action American movies and series have generally been unsuccessful. Did that worry you?

Netflix agreed that it would not release the show until I agreed that it was satisfactory. I read the scripts, took notes, and acted as a watchdog to make sure the material was adapted in the right way.

– Luffy isn’t the brightest in the treasure chest, but he’s an endearing character: he’s impulsive and carefree until a villain threatens his friends or threatens someone weaker—then it’s a fight to the death. Was it difficult to choose?

I thought the biggest challenge would be finding someone to play Luffy—I didn’t expect to find someone like Iñaki Godoy. When I first created Luffy, I drew the most energetic boy I could imagine: a normal boy on the outside, but nothing normal on the inside. Iñaki was the same as the person I drew; he felt absolutely natural.

– When you started the Luffy saga in 1997, did you imagine that it would last more than 25 years?

When I started, I imagined that it could last five years. But it was my first time doing anything serialized and I found that as I kept writing, the characters took on a life of their own. Without realizing it, they were already writing the story for me.

CHARLES SOLOMON. THE NEW YORK TIMES