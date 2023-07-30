Sweden | The Turkish foreign minister urged Sweden to take concrete measures to prevent the burning of the Koran

Turkey foreign minister Hakan Fida urged Sweden to take concrete measures to prevent the burning of the Koran, i.e. to “take concrete steps” in the matter.

This was told by a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry to the news agency Reuters. According to Reuters, Fidan told Sweden about it on Sunday.

According to Reuters, Fidan said Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström on the phone that the continuation of such “cheap actions” under the guise of freedom of expression was unacceptable.

The foreign ministers also discussed Sweden’s NATO application, the source told Reuters.