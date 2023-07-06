Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

A delegation from Turkey travels to NATO headquarters in Brussels to negotiate Sweden’s NATO membership. The focus is on the USA.

Brussels – On July 11th and 12th the Natosummit in Vilnius. The summit will be in the shadow of Ukraine War guided. Finland and Sweden had one shortly after the war started Application for membership in the western defense alliance made. While Finland has become a member, Sweden will have to wait. The main reason is the veto of the Türkiye.

Sweden joins NATO: Turkish delegation travels to Brussels

Western states are hoping for an end to the Turkish veto by next week’s NATO summit. A Turkish delegation traveled to Brussels today. to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and delegates Sweden and Finland to come together. In addition to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the head of the MIT secret service, Ibrahim Kalin, will also take part in the meeting.

There are two main reasons for the Erdogan government’s veto: an arms embargo against Ankara and Sweden’s dealings with terrorist organizations. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan always had them Extradition of dozens of “terrorists” demanded, including several journalists. What is meant above all are Kurds and supporters of the so-called Gülen movement.

In order to accommodate Erdogan, the Swedish parliament had to change its constitution. The term “terrorism” can now be interpreted more broadly in the Scandinavian country, making it easier for Kurdish clubs and activities to be banned.

Finland is allowed to join NATO, Sweden is not yet. © Sascha Steinach/IMAGO

Erdogan sees freedom of expression in Sweden as a danger

Ankara also has a problem with freedom of speech in Sweden, which the Turkish government believes can be misused for propaganda purposes. “Sweden argues that legally it cannot restrict these types of activities, while Turkey wants it to act and take further steps,” Alper Coskun said in an interview npr.org. The former Turkish ambassador to NATO added: “The problem has been compounded by another dimension, namely the burning of the holy book of Islam in Sweden, which is legally permissible in Sweden as an expression of freedom.” The Koran burning in Sweden has sparked angry protests in Turkey triggered.

However, Erdogan had to Destruction of millions of Korans by the Chinese government, especially in the Uyghur region of Xinjiang silent. He also saw no problem in the fact that in the same region 80 percent of all mosques were partially or completely destroyed and millions of Muslim Uyghurs were imprisoned in so-called “re-education camps”.

Sweden joining NATO: is the US the problem? What Erdogan demands from Washington

However, other experts see the behavior of the AKP government as a political calculation towards Washington. “The problem isn’t Stockholm, it’s Washington,” says political scientist and Turkey expert Prof. Savas Genc in an interview with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “Türkiye’s main problem is aviation security. The country was thrown out of the F-35 project, the USA also do not provide technical support for the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 aircraft. As a result, Greece has taken a very advantageous position in the Aegean, which has been able to modernize its air force with modern F-35s and also French fighter jets.” The US Congress has so far blocked Ankara’s demands to deliver modern F-16s and to close the existing machines modernize. (erpe)