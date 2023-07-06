Estadão Contenti

07/06/2023 – 8:17 am

The rapporteur for the tax reform, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said on the night of this Wednesday, 5, that he will still include in his report changes related to the Manaus Free Trade Zone and the demands of the municipalities. The deputy presented a new version of his opinion on Wednesday night. These agreements, however, were made at the last minute and, therefore, are not included in the text.

Aguinaldo said that the agreement for the Free Trade Zone was made with the Amazonas bench in Congress, but he did not give details. The rapporteur said that the final version of the opinion will include the determination that the distribution of the municipal share in the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), which will replace ICMS and ISS, be automatic.

In the plenary of the Chamber, the rapporteur again said that the tax reform has no political bias and is, instead, a country proposal. After deadlocks with governors, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), began discussing the proposal in the House plenary tonight. The vote is expected to take place this Thursday, 6.

The Board of Directors of the Chamber canceled all meetings of thematic commissions and Parliamentary Commissions of Inquiry (CPI), in addition to solemn sessions, throughout this week so that parliamentarians can dedicate themselves to voting on the economic agenda. In addition, to pressure deputies to go to Brasilia, the remote marking of presence was suspended.
























