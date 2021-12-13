Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

A lifeboat drives past the keel-up Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej. © Johan Nilsson / TT NEWS AGENCY / AP / dpa

A terrible accident is said to have occurred off the coast of Sweden, two ships collided in the Baltic Sea. There are apparently missing people, several people are said to have disembarked.

Update from December 13th, 5:15 p.m .: After the collision of two cargo ships off the Swedish south coast, one of the two missing people was apparently found dead. As a police spokeswoman confirmed on Monday at the request of the dpa, the lifeless person was discovered on the capsized Danish ship.

In addition, it was said that the identity of the dead person had not yet been determined, which is why the relatives of the victim of the accident had not yet been informed. The Swedish shipping authority Sjöfartsverket had previously reported that one of the two missing crew members had been found on board the “Karin Høj”. The second person is still considered missing.

The accident occurred early Monday morning between the southern Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. According to the authorities, the Danish ship had collided with the British freighter “Scot Carrier” there.

Serious ship accident in the Baltic Sea: Freighters collide – two people are still missing

Update from December 13th, 11.50 a.m.: The cause of the accident after the collision of two cargo ships in the Baltic Sea is still unclear, two people are still missing. As reported by the Swedish shipping authority, the accident occurred in the middle of the night south of Sweden. A larger freighter from Great Britain collided with a smaller ship from Denmark, which then capsized. The crew of the British freighter heard cries for help from the ice-cold water – “but they have not found anyone”.

The Swedish coast guard immediately started a large-scale search in the accident area between the southern tip of Sweden and the Danish island of Bornholm. Nine ships and a helicopter were involved. Given a water temperature of four degrees, however, the hope of finding the two missing people still alive fell. They are the crew of the overturned Danish freighter “Karin Høj”.

Original notification dated December 13, 2021: Stockholm – A dramatic incident occurred on Monday night in the Baltic Sea. Two cargo ships are said to have collided. One of the two ships is lying off the southern Swedish coast with the keel up in the water, reported the news agency TT and the broadcasting station SVT. A major search and rescue operation is underway to save people who have fallen into the water. At least two people are said to have gone overboard, they are currently missing.

Dramatic incident in the Baltic Sea: ships collide off the coast of Sweden – rescue operation is ongoing

The top priority is now to save human lives, said the spokesman for the Swedish shipping authority Sjöfartsverket, Jonas Franzen, to SVT. According to him, it was a 55-meter-long Danish and a 90-meter-long British ship. There is a risk that the overturned Danish freighter could sink, said Franzen. The reason for the collision is still unclear.

The accident occurred on Monday night between Ystad in southern Sweden and the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish Coast Guard took part in the search for the missing crew members. At the same time, she initiated an environmental rescue operation to prevent oil or other harmful substances from entering the sea. There is currently no oil leak, the coast guard announced on Monday morning.

