Jens Nilsson told Agence France-Presse that Al-Shammari was arrested on Monday at Arlanda Airport in the Swedish capital, but he was not sent to prison after the public prosecution agreed with the former minister’s lawyer that his client would come later for questioning.

The plaintiff said in his letter to Agence France-Presse that Al-Shammari is “suspected of fraud and aggravated fraud on social assistance.”

The Swedish media revealed in 2019 that an investigation was opened against the former minister for requesting housing and family assistance in Sweden while he was living and working in Iraq.

Expressen newspaper confirmed that Najah Al-Shammari arrived in Sweden in 2009, obtained permanent residency in 2011, and obtained Swedish citizenship in 2015.