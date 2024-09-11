Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

A tourist on a cruise ship filmed a “Titanic moment.” The boat hit a floating iceberg.

Alaska – Around the world on a cruise ship – for many this has a very special appeal. Retired couple even sold their own company and started a new life at sea. Even if the environmental impact of the giants is anything but good. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot sea creatures like whales or dolphins from the ship – if you’re unlucky, you’ll look through the porthole and see the ship ram into an iceberg.

Incident on cruise ship: Iceberg moment in the fjord reminds of Titanic

Something similar happened to passenger Brittany. On the social media platform TikTok she shared a video that she took from the deck of the ship “Carnival Spirit”. The ship is traveling in Alaska, on the Tracy Arm Fjord. The fjord is very steep, narrow, and has rock walls up to 1000 meters high, glaciers and waterfalls. The fjord is also partially covered with ice.

And so the cruise ship had a somewhat uncomfortable encounter with an iceberg. Brittany filmed the moment on September 5th from the starboard side. The ship, owned by Carnival Cruise Line, came into contact with a piece of drifting ice and led to a real “Titanic moment” for the 2,610 passengers. She wrote: “When your ship hits a small iceberg.” The video is accompanied by a song from the “Titanic” film.

Users are worried – cruise ship sends boat to investigate damage

There are a number of user comments under the video that are impressed by the situation. “Titanic 2 looks great,” one woman says. “It’s a floating piece of ice, it’s not that bad,” another woman says. Another is concerned: “Small iceberg? The main part of an iceberg is underwater!” A third person simply writes: “I hope you’re having fun!” Brittany then writes: “I hope it happens to my boat! I’m having a blast!”

Shortly afterwards, however, the all-clear was given. In her video, Brittany shows how a smaller ship inspects the hull of the cruise ship for damage. “Don’t worry, they sent someone to check for damage,” she writes in the video. Apparently everything turned out well, because a picture of the passenger can be seen with both arms in the air. She writes: “Everything is fine!”

Shipping company reacts to incident

How rtl.de reported, Carnival Cruise Line said that there was only minor damage to the ship. At no time was there any danger to the passengers. “An investigation showed that the ship’s hull was not damaged and the ship continued its week-long Alaska cruise. Its next stop was in Skagway on Friday,” it said in a statement. The cruise ships that travel the passage are also equipped for this. Routes would also be changed if there was a risk of collision.

The sunken Titanic itself is in an increasingly poor condition; it sank in April 1912. Wreck continues to disintegrateA recent trip to the wreck ended badly – ​​the submarine imploded. (jh)