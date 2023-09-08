Dhe plastic copy of a luxury watch? Can you do. If you are the Swatchgroup. It has brands in the luxury segment such as Omega or Blancpain as well as the budget brand Swatch on offer. With the Moonswatch, a plastic version of the legendary Omega Speedmaster Professional, the Swiss watch company not only landed its first marketing coup, but also considerable economic success.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The Blancpain Swatch Fifty Fathoms is coming to Swatch boutiques this Saturday. The case is made of bioceramic, which is how Swatch describes the plastic used. An automatically winding mechanical movement ticks inside. You owe it to the luxury sister company, which has never built a quartz watch.

However, the caliber Sistem 51, which consists of exactly 51 components and is completely machine-made, is anything but prestigious. But the model, which is celebrating its 70th birthday this year and is considered one of the first professional diving watches, does. For this, however, a clear five-digit amount must be created. In contrast, the plastic remake is comparatively cheap.









picture series



Plastic Fifty Fathoms

:



The second prank from Swatch



There are five variants, which of course all have something to do with the sea, but are designed differently in terms of graphics and colour. The watch is available as Arctic Ocean in red, Pacific in yellow, Atlantic in blue, Indian in green and Antarctic Ocean in grey.

A small, non-representative survey of the family circle showed that the older generation would bravely choose the Pacific in yellow, the youngsters would prefer Antarctic in cool grey, Atlantic blue found the broadest consensus. That doesn’t have to mean anything for the eventual sales success, but it shows that the unusual approach catches young and old alike at the second trick. The non-limited collection costs 390 euros without obligation. Instead of a thick wallet, you probably need a lot more patience. The queues in front of the Swatch boutiques will probably be long.