After years of anticipation, Star Wars: Outlaws It reached our hands at the end of last month, and currently has a rating of 77 on Metacritic, which is not bad, but it is clearly below what many expected, including its director, who has expressed his disappointment with this reception.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Julian Gerighty, director of Star Wars: Outlaws, He noted that he is a little disappointed with the rating that Ubisoft Massive’s new work has on sites like MetacriticHowever, the developer has mentioned that he and his team plan to improve the experience. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m a little disappointed with Metacritic. Of course, recognition from the press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we’ve done. I’ve been so happy to see the incredible images that have been captured and shared. And I think that’s proof positive that this is an experience like no other Star Wars experience before it, allowing you to step into this world and enjoy a little virtual sightseeing. This is going to be a game that millions of people play for years and years, and we’re never going to stop improving it. Well, that’s a lie. We’ll probably stop improving it, but I don’t have any plans to stop improving it today.

At the time, Star Wars: Outlaws It was criticized, among other things, for a series of bugs and technical errors, which the developers have worked to eliminate. In addition to this, In the future we will see DLC for this releasewhich means Massive will continue to improve the experience as much as they can.

While critical reception will not change, Public opinion is likely to improve over time. On related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. Likewise, Ubisoft’s stock is down because of this game.

Author’s Note:

Star Wars: Outlaws It’s not a bad game, but it clearly left more than one person wanting. The important thing is that the developers learn from their mistakes, and not only improve the experience that’s already available, but also avoid these stumbles in the future.

Via: GamesRadar+