Russian attack | Ukraine: Russian hackers broke into the phone company already in May

“This is a warning to the West as well,” Ukraine's security service said of the December 12 cyber attack.

Ukrainian the systems of the telecom giant Kyivstar were broken into by Russian hackers in May at the latest, the head of Ukraine's security service Illia Vitiuk says the Reuters news agency.

On December 12, hackers brought down the phone operator, which has about 24 million users. The attack was one of the biggest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Vitiuk said the hacker attack should serve as a big warning — not only to Ukraine, but to the entire Western world. Kyivstar is a solvent company that has invested large sums in its information security, Vitiuk said.

Attack wipe “almost everything” from thousands of virtual servers and computers. According to Vitiuk, the attack completely destroyed the “core of the telecommunications company”.

The Security Service of Ukraine assumes that the hackers have stolen personal data, found out the location data of phones, intercepted text messages and possibly the status of the Telegram service.

According to Kyivstar's spokesperson, personal information of customers has not been leaked.

According to Vitiuk, the attack did not have a major impact on the operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.