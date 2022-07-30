Picture: dpa

SV Elversberg – Bayer Leverkusen 4:3

Defensively desolate, offensively wasteful: Bayer Leverkusen has to bury its cup dreams after the first round. Coach Gerardo Seoane’s team lost the goal spectacle 3: 4 (2: 3) at the rebellious third division promoted SV Elversberg and failed at the opening hurdle for the first time in eleven years. The wait for the second triumph in the DFB Cup continues even after 30 years. Jannik Rochelt (2nd minute), Kevin Koffi (17th, penalty kick), Luca Schnellbacher (37th) and Kevin Conrad (74th) sealed the eighth first-round knockout for the Werkself. The goals from Adam Hlozek (5th), Charles Aranguiz (30th) and Patrik Schick (89th) were not enough, a huge improvement is needed for the league opener against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. The Saarlanders, for their part, advanced to the second round for the fifth time. (sid)