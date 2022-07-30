Despite the failed pole, the Ferrari drivers remain optimistic for the race. Charles: “With different temperatures we didn’t use the tires well, we have to understand. But for the GP I remain optimistic.” Carlos: “Bravo George, I’m happy for the front row, it will be an exciting race”

– budapest (Hungary)

Taken off guard. In Hungary Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were ready to enjoy a beautiful front row, embellished by the tenth place of Max Verstappen, and instead here literally emerge from the realm of the unpredictable George Russell, for the first pole of his career which is also the first pole of a car that is not a Ferrari or a Red Bull. Quite a surprise.

charles disappointed – And Leclerc admitted his disappointment, net of the intact possibilities of a good race tomorrow: “It wasn’t a great day for me today – said the Monegasque – I struggled a lot with the tires and I didn’t have consistency in putting the tires in temperature. But we have the pace for tomorrow and we hope the race goes better, I’m sure we can get back tomorrow “. Leclerc doesn’t think too much about Verstappen’s position: “Max is tenth? We focus on ourselves – he said – we just have to understand what happened to the tires. Tomorrow will be a long race, we are quite prepared and I hope we won’t have any nasty surprises. there is something to learn from me too. Red Bull back? Good yes, but it is a pity not to be on pole “. See also Trevisan, who stops you anymore? Beat Sasnovich in 2 sets and returns to the quarters in Paris

speaks carlos – Carlos Sainz compliments Russell: “Too bad today we missed pole in the last sector – said the Spaniard, in great shape – but I feel better and better, I felt I had the pace. Congratulations to Russell, he really did a good lap but mine is an excellent result. The race? The race pace is there, the start and tire management will have their importance as always. If we manage to overtake the Mercedes immediately it’s better, it will be an exciting race ” .

mekies: watch out for mercedes – The sporting director of the red, Laurent Mekies, remains confident for Sunday: “Tomorrow we will see something different – he said – if we find out better or worse. The weekend is starting again with colder conditions, we need to understand how to manage at the strategy level and include Russell in our equation. Congratulations to him and Mercedes, they surprised everyone but for a while let’s say it’s becoming a 3-man race. Sooner or later it had to happen, it happened on a strange day with an ever-changing track, Russell can going fast in the race, we expect cold conditions again and we will be fighting for the top positions. And Red Bull will be back: problems can happen for everyone, qualifying and races are complex. We are all at the limit. “ See also Juve in Los Angeles: Pogba stops, for the moment there is no alarm