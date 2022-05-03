… Or so the rumor goes, which is confirmed through various channels. Suzuki would retire from MotoGP at the end of this season, just seven years after the brand returned to the top tier. We are anxiously awaiting the official communication, but the Suzuki leadership is said to have communicated this to the MotoGP team yesterday, during the test at Jerez.

The Japanese manufacturer was one of the trendsetters during the 500cc era, winning world titles with drivers such as Barry Sheene, Marco Lucchinelli, Franco Uncini, Kevin Schwantz and Kenny Roberts Jr.

When MotoGP switched to the four-stroke formula, Suzuki also followed, but at the end of the 2011 season the brand would withdraw due to financial difficulties. In the following years, Suzuki rebuilt the project and in 2015 it made its full-time return.

In 2016 Maverick Vinales won at Silverstone, nine years after Chris Vermeulen’s victory. In 2020, Suzuki won its first world title in 20 years, courtesy of Joan Mir and a highly competitive GSXR-RR.

In 2021, the team seemed to be struggling both on and off the tarmac after team boss David Brivio left for Alpine in Formula 1. Project leader Shinichi Sahara took on the role of team principal, but admitted it was all too much for him. him and brought in ex-Honda and Ducati boss Livio Suppo for 2022.

What the future holds for both Suzuki pilots is yet to be seen. Mir has been linked to Honda for some time and would then replace Pol Espargaró. The future of Rins is still very unclear.

Pending the official communication from the brand (which is expected today, we will of course keep you informed), just a thought: we have been wondering for years what is going on with Suzuki. Where the brand used to regularly set the benchmark, it has now been lagging behind for years. The fairly successful MotoGP story was also barely used in the marketing of the brand. We continue to hope for a revival, but this does not make us happy. We are going to miss that wonderful GSX-RR…