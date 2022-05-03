The stories of those born and raised in a football club are not always all roses. And to prove it is Jesse Lingard’s bitter farewell to Manchester United, complete with his brother’s attack on how the club handled it …

The stories of those born and raised in a football club are not always all roses. There are few who can boast a career as a “one club man”, like Francesco Totti at Roma or Paolo Maldini at Milan. There are many more cases in which, sooner or later, that kind of umbilical cord is severed, either because the player does not respect the club’s expectations or because the team is unable to support the player in the development of his career. But when you break up after a life together, well, it’s hard to do it in a friendly way. And to prove it is the bitter farewell of Jesse Lingard to Manchester United.

20 YEARS – The Englishman’s contract, who will turn thirty in December, expires in June and in Old Trafford no one has thought of offering the striker a renewal. A big disappointment, considering that Lingard was born in Warrington, 30 kilometers from Manchester, but above all since the boy has been attending Carrington since he was still in elementary school. For him, who joined United at just nine years old, the whole youth team under the loving gaze of Sir Alex Ferguson, then some loans and finally the arrival on a permanent basis in the first team in 2014. Lingard, however , has never been more than a good alternative for anyone who has coached the Red Devils over the years. And now the club has decided it no longer needs … his faithful servant. See also The banner of shame: Verona fans suggest Russia and Ukraine to bomb Naples

ATTACK – All without even making him take the field in the last match at Old Trafford of the season, the one with Brentford, in which other players at the farewell step such as Mata or Matic were able to be greeted by the home crowd. Enough to infuriate the footballer’s family, especially his brother. Which, as the DailyMail, expressed all his anger via Instagram: “20 years of blood, sweat and tears, 4 trophies, 3 cup final goals and not even a farewell. I am not surprised that United will play the Conference League next year. Class of 92 and the Busby Babes are led by people who don’t even know the offside rule, without a minimum of class. And people have to realize it. He’s been there since he was nine and couldn’t even say hello to the fans. Well done. my brother, your family is proud of you. ” Harsh words, but perhaps many fans will agree … See also F1 | The Red Bull RB18 will be unveiled on February 9th

