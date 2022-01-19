Suzuki confirmed as official car of Sanremo Festival 2022, which takes place in Sanremo from Tuesday 1st to Saturday 5th February. The Sanremo Italian Song Festival is the event most loved and most followed by the Italians, with a very high following also on social networks.

On the stage of the Ariston together with the singers is also the protagonist new S-Cross Hybrid, which makes its debut to the general public during the Festival.

Suzuki S-Cross official car at the Sanremo Festival 2022

The Japanese brand brings its own on the stage of the Sanremo Festival 100% hybrid, led by the new S-Cross Hybrid. The Sanremo event is one of the most followed events of the television season.

The Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid is the official car of the Sanremo 2022 Festival

Through this partnership with the Sanremo Festival, thanks to the collaboration with Rai Pubblicità, Suzuki strengthens its bond with the great Italian and international music, with which it feels in perfect harmony.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid how it goes, VIDEO driving impressions

The appointment with the Sanremo Festival is therefore for Monday 1 February, while Saturday 5 is scheduled for final evening, where the winner of the 72 will be announcedto edition of the Italian song festival.

New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid photo

