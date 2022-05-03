“Joan was at the airport in Seville and called me to have an explanation to find out if it was true.” Like this Paco Sanchezmanager of the 2020 world champion, told how the indiscretion of Suzuki’s retirement from MotoGP at the end of 2022 first took all the members of the team by surprise, which recently signed Livio Suppo as team manager to have a commander again as it was in the days of Davide Brivio until 2020, the title season.

“I have just had a knee operation, I have chosen just the right moment to support it – Sanchez, guest of the channel, continued with irony Youtube by Spanish TV presenter Nico Abad – during the weekend I was in Jerez to work on Joan Mir’s renewal with Suzuki. I read that practically in the last few weeks according to the press Mir had already signed with Honda, Yamaha, etc. but the reality is that the priority was to renew with Suzuki and the renewal is now done, the contract was at an excellent point, only the details were missing ”.

A real bolt from the blue dictated by the excessive costs compared to the high bill presented to the manufacturers in the last two years, between the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. There Dorna he has already taken a stand by stressing that leaving the grid after signing an agreement valid until 2026 is not a decision that can be taken unilaterally by Suzuki.

As Paco Sanchez points out, the loss for the premier class is serious: “Suzuki is a fantastic bike, losing a competitor like this is a hard blow for the championship. I am very sorry first of all for all the people who work for the Hamamatsu house, I tried to contact them and no one answered me, it is a decision that was taken by the board of directors, the racing team knew nothing about it. As long as I don’t see an official press release, I can’t go further, we are in shock“.