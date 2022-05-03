“Passion of hawks 2″ has been revealing shocking secrets. Among the last ones that left the fans speechless was Romina Clemente’s confession about her past with one of the Kings. She told Jimena that she had more children with Óscar, which is why the youngest of the Elizondos is firm in asking her husband for a divorce. With all this, it is possible that we are left without one of the most beloved couples of the Colombian soap opera. Will they be able to overcome this problem or will they succumb to the facts?

It is more than clear that San Marcos will not have peace for now. For this reason, here we leave you all the information of the dramatic chapter 54 of “Passion of hawks 2″.

When does chapter 54 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 54 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere live this Tuesday, May 3.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ reaches the homes of its followers through Telemundo, at least in the United States. To follow the story of the Elizondos and the Kings online, you can play the full episodes through Peacock; however, the service is available only for certain regions.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Have you always been a fan of “Pasión de gavilanes”? Then you can’t miss its second season, which arrives on the same channel that won your heart: Telemundo.

Can you watch “Passion of hawks 2” for free?

Unfortunately not. Initially, Telemundo used to release the chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on its YouTube channels. But, that has been blocked for Latin America.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

Loyal fans of “Pasión de gavilanes” are anxious for the potential premiere of the second season on Netflix. Although there is still no official statement from the big red N or from Telemundo, it is possible that the plot will reach the platform after its complete transmission by Telemundo, due to the fact that a report from Digital Confidence reported that the streamer would have acquired the Rights.

For her part, the actress Danna García (Norma Elizondo in fiction) commented the following to People in Spanish: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo.”

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of fans, the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes” is available on Netflix. In order to enjoy the complete 188 chapters, it is necessary to have a paid subscription to the service, whose prices range from s/24.90 to s/44.90.