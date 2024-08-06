Suzuki supports the Municipality of Cogne after the violent flood which hit him at the end of June. How? By providing the territory through the Suzuki Peila dealer in Carema with a model of Acrosswhich will support the activities of the Municipality following the environmental catastrophe that effectively interrupted the only communication route with the valley floor, completely isolating residents from everything else.

A Suzuki Across for the Municipality of Cogne

“Official Suzuki dealer for the Aosta Valley, the Peila Group in collaboration with Suzuki Italia Spa, is proud to make our flagship available Suzuki ACROSS PLUG-IN 4×4to help Cogne and its citizens in this particular moment of hardship – commented Roberto Peila, owner of the Suzuki dealership – We want to offer a concrete contribution to the citizens of Cogne by allowing them maximum mobility on this SUV. any type of road (paved or not) and thus helping this beautiful country to overcome the difficulties and damage that these intense and sudden atmospheric events have caused”.

In support of the territory

Concretely, the Suzuki Across in question will support the Municipality for the Transfers along the valley roads, thus supporting tourist activity in the summer period. The delivery ceremonythe Japanese car manufacturer announced, took place last Wednesday 31 July at the headquarters of the Municipality of Cogne, in the presence not only of Roberto Peila but also of the Mayor Franco Allera and the Deputy Mayor Giuseppe Domenico Lamastra, who received the keys to the car.

Violent flood

“We are delighted to receive the Suzuki Across car – the mayor’s words – The Municipality of Cogne was heavily hit by the flood events of 29 and 30 June but the entire community reacted in an exemplary manner, rolling up our sleeves right away to bring normality back to the country as quickly as possible. Despite the heavy damage suffered and thanks to the work of everyone (institutions involved, regional structures, Civil Protection, Fire Brigade, Carabinieri, municipal employees, Consortium of Tourist Operators and all the volunteers) we managed to do it in record time restart our tourist season“.