A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Release Date Confirmed from Stormind Games and Saber Interactive with a new trailer, a few hours after the leak that revealed it in advance: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 17, at a price of €29.99.
Based on the famous film series A Quiet Placethe game will see us face the mysterious invasion that has shocked the world, in the shoes of a girl who finds herself having to flee in search of a safe place together with other survivors.
Crossing the now abandoned cities will not be easy, because monsters are always lurking and they can perceive even the faintest soundswhich is why we will have to observe absolute silence as we move in search of a way out.
An ambitious and all-Italian project
Announced in June, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead was developed by the Italian team Stormind Games, who with this project had to deal with a very important intellectual propertytrying to translate its dynamics into a horror adventure.
The release date trailer doesn’t really add much to what we already know, just making a few assumptions. a roundup of the scenarios which we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign but without missing the opportunity for some twists.
It will therefore be very interesting to try out this experience first hand and discover how the authors have balanced the inevitable stealth sections and the narrative part, the action moments and any puzzles of a title that at the moment It certainly looks promising.
We talked about these very topics with the developers during our interview with Stormind Games.
