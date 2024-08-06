A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Release Date Confirmed from Stormind Games and Saber Interactive with a new trailer, a few hours after the leak that revealed it in advance: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 17, at a price of €29.99.

Based on the famous film series A Quiet Placethe game will see us face the mysterious invasion that has shocked the world, in the shoes of a girl who finds herself having to flee in search of a safe place together with other survivors.

Crossing the now abandoned cities will not be easy, because monsters are always lurking and they can perceive even the faintest soundswhich is why we will have to observe absolute silence as we move in search of a way out.