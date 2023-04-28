SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian pulp maker Suzano posted a 49% drop in net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly impacted by lower pulp prices and sales, according to the balance sheet released on Thursday.

Suzano had a quarterly net profit of 5.24 billion reais, slightly below the estimate of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, of 5.26 billion reais.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)