He volkswagen golf It is one of the most iconic models of the German brand. This compact vehicle is known for being reliable, economical, and fun to drive.

However, like any mass-produced car, the Golf is not without its problems. In this article, we will discuss some of the common Volkswagen Golf faults that owners need to be aware of.

One of the most common Volkswagen Golf problems is engine failure. If the car starts to misfire or lose power intermittently, there is likely a problem with the ignition coil packs.

In most cases, these coils break in groups, so it is important to check all of them for damage. Fortunately, these are relatively inexpensive parts and can be easily replaced by anyone with basic mechanical knowledge.

timing belt problems

Owners of Volkswagen Golf 1.4 and 1.8 liter models may experience timing belt problems. These problems can include misfiring, idling problems, and even a complete engine stall.

These problems are often apparent during normal driving and should be checked by an expert auto mechanic.

Engine rattling sound

Another common problem in Volkswagen Golfs is the rattling sound that occurs when starting the engine. This sound disappears after driving for a few miles and then reappears at random intervals.

This problem is caused by the high pressure fuel pump driven by the camshaft. It is recommended to change the fuel pump every 20,000 miles to avoid this problem.

Electrical problems (ECU)

Golfs are notorious for having subpar electrical systems. It is important to check all systems, from lights to power windows, central locking and air conditioning. If any problem is noticed, it is advisable to take the car to a specialized Volkswagen vehicle repair shop.

DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) warning light

Owners of diesel Volkswagen Golf models may experience a problem with the DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) warning light. This problem is due to the accumulation of particles in the diesel particulate filter, which is responsible for controlling exhaust emissions.

To fix this problem, it is recommended to drive at 2,500rpm on a highway or highway for about 15 minutes to generate enough heat to remove particulates from the filter. If this does not fix the problem, it may be necessary to replace the particulate filter.

Sudden gear changes (automatic)

Another common fault in the Volkswagen Golf is the sudden automatic gear changes. In most cases, this is due to a problem with the gearbox unit, which needs to be replaced with another.