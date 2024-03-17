Suzanne Schulting stands in the middle of the ice rink with her head bowed, while the race in which she wanted to be the first to cross the finish line takes place around her. But it is the American Kristen Santos-Griswold who is crowned world champion in the 1,000 meter short track, while Schulting leaves the ice in tears and in tears.

With a fall in the final, Schulting's secret aspirations for a medal, perhaps even a gold one, at the World Short Track Championships in Ahoy came to an end this weekend. Shortly after the 1,000 meters, she was informed that she would not be competing in the relay events that were still on the program. She was on her way to the hospital to have x-rays taken of her right ankle – which revealed that the joint was broken.

The World Cup in his own country turned out to be a major disappointment for Schulting. On the ice laid out for the occasion, Schulting had wanted to show that she still matters at a global level. And although reaching a World Cup final in only her third competition weekend since her return in February certainly hinted at this, Schulting had the feeling that she had not been able to show what she wanted.

The tournament was already different from what Dutch short track fans had become accustomed to in recent years. Anyone who came to Rotterdam this weekend did not see Schulting's face on one of the many announcements around Ahoy, but that of Xandra Velzeboer.

After years of being the figurehead of Dutch short track, 26-year-old Schulting was joined last season by Velzeboer (22), and also by Selma Poutsma (24). Velzeboer became world champion at the 500 and 1,000 meters in 2023 (she defeated Schulting at both distances) and was virtually untouchable this season at the shortest distance. The 24-year-old Poutsma was hot on Velzeboer's heels and also won a World Cup race in the 500 meters twice.

Schulting, who won gold in the 1,500 meters at the previous World Championships, had been at home overtired for a large part of the summer with the Pfeiffer-like cmv virus in her blood. “I had no energy in my body and I didn't recover quickly enough. That was just not fun,” she said at the end of last year.

Under strict supervision from her coaches, Schulting carefully rebuilt her physical shape. “That was very frustrating. I kept asking if I could train more, but I was very much kept in my place.” It wasn't until December that she was allowed to go back on the ice to train every day. The European Championships in January, in Gdansk, Poland, came too early. In February she rode her first competitions at the World Cup in Dresden, after an absence of eleven months.

No longer the prey

After such a long absence, it is logical that relations can change. But according to Schulting, who fully joined the Dutch short track selection in mid-January, that is not the case. “I don't feel like I have a different role now. It feels equal.”

Her teammates also don't think much has changed. “It's not as if she has been away for years, right,” says Poutsma in the run-up to the World Cup. “You can quickly regain that closeness that we had.” Nothing has changed for Velzeboer, she says. The fact that she is now on the tournament posters instead of Schulting took some getting used to, but other than that she doesn't think about it. “I actually like it. And it is nice to train together again, because we have always made each other better.”

Yet there was indeed a difference, according to national coach Niels Kerstholt: instead of the prey, Schulting was now the hunter. “For Suzanne it is nice that she is a little more in that underdog position.” Schulting agreed with that observation. She can only admire the high level of her teammates. “Those girls drive very fast, it's nice to be able to chase them.”

It provided a freedom she had not known for a long time, says Schulting. “In recent years I always had to win because I wanted to win so badly and knew I could do it. Now I am free and open about it, I should not be disappointed if it doesn't work out.”

Suzanne Schulting in tears after having to retire with a broken ankle in the final of the 1,000 meters. Photo Koen van Weel/ANP

Last week, Schulting was cautious when asked about her expectations for this World Cup. “I have a lot of people around me who say to me: you should be happy where you are now. Six months ago it was a question mark whether I would be able to participate here, but now I participate in all distances.”

But Schulting wouldn't be Schulting if she didn't dream of a cheering Ahoy. She was successful at the World Cup in Germany, with gold (relay), silver (1,000 meters) and bronze (1,500 meters). On the eve of the World Cup, she says she longs for the 'high' of a victory. “I know exactly what that feels like, that euphoria of winning medals. That is the best thing there is.”

Faster than in Olympic year

That's just the way Schulting is: she has little patience and prefers to throw in every race and every training session. The training has also gone exceptionally well in recent weeks, she said last week. “In terms of speed, I was perhaps better than in the 2022 Olympic season.”

The fact that the World Cup takes place in the Netherlands certainly played a role in her expectations. From the previous world title battle in Ahoy, in 2017, Schulting vividly remembers how Sjinkie Knegt won the 500 meters and the Dutch men took gold in the relay. “A full stadium only makes me want to drive even more. I hope I can surprise everyone, like a devil out of a box.”

Schulting starts on Friday with a flawless day full of qualifications. Disillusionment follows on Saturday: in the semi-final of the 1,500 meters she falls due to an opponent. In the semi-final battle of the 500 meters, she is disqualified after irregularly pushing an opponent away. “Stupid and frustrating,” he said to NOS on Saturday. She calls it “a shitty day.”

So it comes down to Sunday, the 1,000 meters, the distance for which she is the Olympic champion. When she is announced for the final, the cheering in Ahoy is so loud that Schulting cannot suppress a smile. Starting number 1 shines on her helmet and she claps to thank the audience.

In the race she is in the strategically smart second place for a long time, until she wants to overtake in the penultimate corner. The Belgian Hanne Desmet extends an arm to prevent this, Schulting slides down and takes two opponents with him. It is quiet in Ahoy for several minutes – for the first time, the hall is constantly filled with thumping beats. Then the jury turns out to be unrelenting: Desmet is disqualified and the race must be held again. But Schulting calls it quits after a few laps, his face contorted in pain.

Three medals

It is illustrative of the course of this World Championship for the Dutch short track. Although the tournament is a commercial success – with 10,000 spectators on both Saturday and Sunday – it is a sporting disappointment. Last year the Netherlands won eight medals (including five gold), this weekend's harvest (one gold, two silver) feels a bit meager. Even though the Dutch women's team, led by Velzeboer and Poutsma, delights the crowd by winning the relay.

The Dutch women took the world title in the 3,000 meter relay. Photo Koen van Weel/ANP

National coach Kerstholt attributes the lack of success to several factors. “Last year all the dominoes fell one way, now the other way. They wanted too much, there was a lot of pressure on our group.” Figurehead Velzeboer calls it “sour” that she did not reach her level at all distances. “I was just really good. But I am proud that we still become world champions.”

That smile is hard to find for Schulting, even though her teammates honor her with a sign on the podium at the medal ceremony. “It just sucks to end the tournament with a broken ankle.” Yet, with rehabilitation on the horizon, she sees a bright spot for herself. “I rode three very good 1,000 meters today, which gives me a lot of confidence for next year. I was also in a nice flow, I have to continue that. I've just been putting things into perspective all year, so I'll just continue with that.” She takes her crutches and limps away, with her leg in a cast.