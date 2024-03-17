In an irregular season for FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal has been a true lighthouse in the darkness. The Spanish youth player has shown great things this season and it seems that the future of the Blaugrana jewel is more than bright.
This Sunday, March 17, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will star in the most interesting duel of the day. Both squads are fighting for the top places in the table and the result could have implications in the definition of LaLiga.
For this reason, it is surprising that Xavi Hernández decided to leave Lamine Yamal on the substitute bench for such an important match. The lineups for this confrontation between Blaugranas and Colchoneros have already been announced, and the jewel of Barcelona will start the duel on the bench.
In place of the promising Spanish attacker appears the Portuguese Joao Felix. The news has not gone down very well among Blaugrana fans, who consider it a mistake not to start Yamal, one of the players in the best shape of the entire squad.
Lamine Yamal's substitution is not due to a worrying situation such as an injury. The explanation is simpler: Xavi is dosing the youth player's minutes to keep him healthy for the remainder of the season and the Champions League.
It must be taken into account that the 16-year-old winger has just played 90 minutes in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 last Tuesday, March 12.
It is very likely that Xavi will give him minutes in the complementary part or when the match with Atlético de Madrid becomes complicated.
