Susy Diaz He has been off the small screen for several months. Let us remember that her last appearance on television was to defend her daughter Flor Polo from a legal process against her ex-husband, Néstor Villanueva. Since then, Susy has worked with various brands and this time she was no exception. However, the former congresswoman caused controversy among Internet users by recommending a thesis sales company online. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Susy Díaz say about the thesis sales company on the internet?

In a video that was broadcast on X (formerly Twitter), Susy points out that this company can write master's and doctoral theses and the costs are shown in a range of 5,500 and 7,000 soles.

The clip quickly went viral on various social networks and Many were against the exvedette and the recommendation of this type of advertising.

What did users say about Susy Díaz's recommendation?

Users They were surprised by Susy Díaz's recommendation and were against it in the comments. Many of them pointed out that this practice should be considered illegal, while others asked that the case be taken seriously for the training of professionals in the country.

“This should be classified as a crime if it is not already a crime”, “I don't know if you realize the great damage you do with this advertising”, “This denigrates academic and research activity”, “They don't care about quality education” , were some of the comments read on X. In addition, Internet users tagged the official Indecopi page on several occasions.

