Tost, experience at the service of Red Bull

Franz Toast is facing a new challenge. The Austrian, a well-known face of Formula 1, left the AlphaTauri wall to embark on a career finale at the “parent company” Red Bull. From the rumors that have circulated in recent weeks, the role should be that of consultant to the Milton Keynes team, but Tost himself has stated that discussions are progressing.

Tost's words

“Discussions on the matter have been scheduled for January 15 (so today, ed.)”, these are the words in an interview with f1-insider of the beginning of the month. “We'll see how I continue working at Red Bull. However, I will always remain linked to motorsports, so I can imagine a consultancy role“.

Work on TV? Nope

Unlike other colleagues and former F1 drivers, Tost has no intention of “recycling” himself as a television commentator. The 67-year-old, who even when he was team principal did not allow himself to make many statements, is used to speaking little and doing a lot.

Even if he decided to move to the small screen, he would feel out of place: “Ralf Schumacher does this very well, yet he speaks too frankly for most people. And I would be even more direct than him“.