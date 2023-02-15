susy diaz she celebrated love accompanied by her pet and did the unthinkable on Valentine’s Day.

susy diaz He surprised locals and strangers by marrying his faithful pet, taking advantage of Valentine’s Day. The figure of the national show arrived at the Animal Surco vet, where the romantic ceremony took place. The artist revealed that her dog Chiky is the only one who never leaves her, so she decided to make this symbolic union. Both gala dresses appeared before a man disguised as a priest and thus began the unforgettable wedding.

Susy Díaz in the “Yes, I accept”

As can be seen in the images that the veterinary clinic itself shared through its official Instagram account, Susy Díaz got out of the limousine dressed in white and carrying her puppy Chiky, while a cameraman asked her about her impressions of the important event.

In the celebration, Susy Díaz passed the protocol “Yes, I accept” and even gave the rings to her faithful pet. Finally, the priest declared them “dog and woman.”

Susy Díaz launches a new mix as a DJ: “Drink, life is brief”

susy diaz It never ceases to amaze Peruvians. This time she was captured in a new facet. The ex-congresswoman was encouraged to launch herself as a DJ and became a boom in the country’s nightclubs. The new song by Flor Polo’s mother is called “Bebe, que la vida es breve” and it is already being sung by a whole crowd at events and nightclubs.

At this point, it can be said that Susy Díaz is passionate about music. That is why, from time to time, she surprises with the release of a new song that, without a doubt, becomes a resounding success.