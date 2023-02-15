El Sol de México returns to the stage, after many rumors and controversies, Luis Miguel, confirmed that he will have a concert tour in 2023, the announcement spread through social networks by the singer, generated reactions and memes of his followers.

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, known as “El Sol de México”, has catapulted to the top for his style and versatility before musical genres by interpreting pop, mariachi, jazz, ballads, boleros, tangos and big bang songs, however , around the artist born on April 19, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, multiple theories have circulated, since everyone wanted him to give a show again.

The interpreter of “Sabes Una Cosa”, “La Bikina”, “Sabor a Mí”, “Historia de Un Amor”, “La Incondicional”, among many more songs, surprised everyone this February 14, since the artist who At the age of 50, at the hands of the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, he obtained his Mexican nationality, he spread with a photograph, which he will once again give presentations to his fans.

Through his Facebook and Instagram account, he shared a close-up photograph, with his big smile, his bright look and covering part of his face with his hand. While below you could read, “Luis Miguel Tour 2023”, without further details, so Internet users have no idea where it will be presented, in which cities, venues, dates and prices.

Given the love of his fans who missed seeing him illuminate stages, as at the time he gave birth to his mother who nicknamed him as a child, ‘My sun’, they were inspired to create the best memes and leave messages full of emotion; reactions you can’t miss.

Although with more than 40 years of experience, records, awards, series, and a career with many personal scandals and in his professional life, there are many people who expect his return and that “Ticketmaster does not cheat.”