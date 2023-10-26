Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Susy, a star in Congress’ was one of the most anticipated films in 2023 in Peru and today it is already a reality. The film, which will tell the life of Susy Díaz and her time in Congress, It will be available from October 26 in Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters. ‘Aunt Chuchi’ was very excited at the avant premiere of her feature film, which was last Monday, and invited all Peruvians to see the audiovisual material. In addition, she noted that she wants her to be an example for everyone.

Therefore, so that you do not miss ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ in the theaters of Peru, we leave you all the information so that you can attend the premiere today, October 26, 2023, the official launch date of the film in which the famous diets of Susy Díaz will not be missing.

Official trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’

Where to see Susy Díaz’s film on Cineplanet?

Cineplanet is one of the companies that will have the film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’ available in its movie theaters. Here we will tell you in which cities and districts you can see the premiere. Likewise, the hours to watch the film in the different cinemas in the national territory range from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On the other hand, you can also attend other days so you don’t miss this film of the iconic character and the most beloved in Peru.

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Canto Grande

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo

CP Comas

CP Cusco

CP El Polo

CP Civil Guard

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Huánuco Real Plaza

CP Juliaca

CP La Molina

CP Lurín

CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Plaza Santa Catalina

Spring CP

CP Pro

CP Pucallpa

CP Puno

CP Puruchuco

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Center

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa María del Triunfo.

Cinemark It is also another of the companies that has the film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’ on its billboard since October 26. Here we will leave you all the information about the cities and districts where you can see the history of the queen of diets. On the other hand, the times to see the premiere range from 2:10 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.