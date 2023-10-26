Today is the premiere of the movie Susy Diaz in the national territory and here we tell you in which movie theaters you can see the ex-vedette’s film.
‘Susy, a star in Congress’ was one of the most anticipated films in 2023 in Peru and today it is already a reality. The film, which will tell the life of Susy Díaz and her time in Congress, It will be available from October 26 in Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters. ‘Aunt Chuchi’ was very excited at the avant premiere of her feature film, which was last Monday, and invited all Peruvians to see the audiovisual material. In addition, she noted that she wants her to be an example for everyone.
Therefore, so that you do not miss ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ in the theaters of Peru, we leave you all the information so that you can attend the premiere today, October 26, 2023, the official launch date of the film in which the famous diets of Susy Díaz will not be missing.
Official trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’
Where to see Susy Díaz’s film on Cineplanet?
Cineplanet is one of the companies that will have the film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’ available in its movie theaters. Here we will tell you in which cities and districts you can see the premiere. Likewise, the hours to watch the film in the different cinemas in the national territory range from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. On the other hand, you can also attend other days so you don’t miss this film of the iconic character and the most beloved in Peru.
- CP Alcazar
- CP Arequipa
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Brazil
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Caminos del Inca
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Center
- CP Civic Center
- CP Chiclayo
- CP Comas
- CP Cusco
- CP El Polo
- CP Civil Guard
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Huánuco Real Plaza
- CP Juliaca
- CP La Molina
- CP Lurín
- CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo
- CP Mall del Sur
- CP North
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Plaza Santa Catalina
- Spring CP
- CP Pro
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Puno
- CP Puruchuco
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Tacna
- CP Trujillo Center
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Villa María del Triunfo.
Cinemark It is also another of the companies that has the film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’ on its billboard since October 26. Here we will leave you all the information about the cities and districts where you can see the history of the queen of diets. On the other hand, the times to see the premiere range from 2:10 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Bellavista
- Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur.
