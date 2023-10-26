The attacker Linda Caicedo, from Real Madrid, and midfielder Leicy Santos, from Atlético de Madrid, They lead the call for the Colombian women’s team that will face the United States on October 26 and 29 in what will be the first friendlies of the coffee plants after the World Cup.

The team – which will be led by the coach in charge, Ángelo Marsiglia, who will occupy the position provisionally after the departure of Nelson Abadía – will be made up of 23 players for the matches that will be played in the American cities of Sandy (Utah), on the 26th of October, and San Diego (California), three days later.

good games

In addition to Caicedo and Santos, other outstanding players are part of the call, such as central Jorelyn Carabalí, from Brighton (England); youth winger Ana María Guzmán, from Bayern Munich (Germany); captain Daniela Montoya, from Atlético Nacional (Colombia), and attacker Lady Andrade, from Real Brasilia (Brazil).

However, the strategist will have to deal with the loss of two of his main figures due to injury: attackers Catalina Usme, who plays for América de Cali and is the all-time top scorer for the Colombian team, and Mayra Ramírez, from Levante.

This Thursday’s game will be at 8 pm and can be followed on golcaracol HD2, golcaracol.com, canalrcn HD2, futbolrcn.com, YouTube Deportes RCN.

