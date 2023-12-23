Consumers sense that a quarter of a century of ecological restructuring lies ahead of them. But they don't dare to invest yet.

The conversion to a climate-neutral economy also involves hydrogen trains like this one from the manufacturer Alstom in Frankfurt. Image: Lucas Bäuml

bThere are only 26 years left by the year 2050. This is easy to lose sight of when you think about the scope of the transition to a sustainable economy. It was only this year that federal politicians recognized heating as an important area of ​​action. At the same time, pipelines must be converted for a double-digit billion euro amount in order to make green hydrogen usable. The financial markets play a central role as sources of funding for the transformation.

But there is work to be done by financial service providers, consumers and regulators alike. “We haven't reached the middle yet, the corridor for action is getting thinner and thinner,” says Kristina Jeromin, the tireless managing director of the Green and Sustainable Finance Cluster Germany. All actors have to pull together so that the comprehensive restructuring of industrial society works, she says.