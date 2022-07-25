Fca Bank-Tesla, all models will be available for purchase through a 100% digital procedure

FCA Bank adds an important element to its development strategy, based on innovation and sustainability. The bank has signed a commercial agreement with Tesla Inc., a worldwide reference company for electric mobility. Under the agreement, FCA Bank will offer its financial solutions, innovative and flexible, to support customers in choosing the cars of the iconic American house and to satisfy their needs for sustainable mobility.

All models can be purchased and configured through a 100% digital procedure on Tesla’s website. A technologically advanced system, in the spirit of the brand, which now integrates with a new important tool created by FCA Bank: the Finance Configurator. Once you have selected the model you want to buy, with the calculator di FCA Bank it will be possible to configure the financial solution that best suits your needs, customizing the advance and the duration.

“We are proud of the agreement with a prestigious brand such as Teslaa global benchmark for the electrical transition: a vision long espoused by FCA Bank, which guarantees access to sustainable mobility solutions and promotes a lifestyle that is more attentive to the environment “, explains Giacomo Carelli, CEO and General Manager of FCA Bank. “With this new collaboration, Tesla becomes one of our important partners: an important step on the road that will lead us to establish ourselves as a bank of reference for green mobility “.

