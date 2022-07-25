The Pokémon Company has announced an online exhibition of Pokémon Trading Card Game illustrations. Starting August 10, 2022, fans will have free access to a digital gallery that traces over 26 years of card game history. This online exhibit will be available in 10 languages, including Italian, and visitors will be able to scroll through the illustrations of a hundred featured Pokémon TCG cards, divided into three sections: “Habitat”, which focuses on the wide variety of environments they live in. the Pokémon, “History”, which traces the 26 years of the Pokémon Trading Card Game from 1996, when the very first set was released in Japan, to the present day, and “Artists”, which houses illustrations by some certain designers of the Pokémon TCG, each with their own unique style.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game’s online illustration exhibition also includes comments from 50 artists, each of whom chose one of the cards they made for the Pokémon TCG and shared their memories and creative process. Additionally, Japanese illustrator Wada has created three Pokémon TCG card illustrations that will be revealed for the first time in the Pokémon Trading Card Game’s online illustration exhibit: one on August 23, one on September 7, and one on September 22, 2022. “It feels like a lot of pressure to draw illustrations for a game of such fame, but it was an honor for me to have the opportunity to showcase the way of life and the world of Pokémon,” said Wada, famous for making illustrations for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword And The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. “I would be happy if my illustrations helped me feel closer to the Pokémon.” The Pokémon Trading Card Game’s online illustration exhibition will be available from August 10, 2022 to October 23, 2022.