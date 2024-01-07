Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Lebanese Minister of Education and Higher Education, Abbas Al-Halabi, announced the closure of public and private schools, high schools, institutes, and vocational schools located in the southern border region, due to the tense field conditions.

The National News Agency said, “The Minister of Education’s decision came as a result of the field military developments taking place in the border areas and areas farthest from the border at times, and out of concern not to endanger the safety of students, teachers, and families.”

Senior American and European diplomats are working to find ways to prevent the expansion of the Gaza war in the Middle East.

Yesterday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, discussed with the Commander of the Lebanese Army, Joseph Aoun, the situation on the border with northern Israel in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement on its account on the “X” platform: “Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received in his office in Yarzeh the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.”

The army reported that “during the meeting, the situation in Lebanon and the region and developments at the southern border were discussed.”