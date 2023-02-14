DThree days after his attack on our dance critic, the ballet director of the Hanover State Opera, Marco Goecke, publicly apologized. “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone involved, first and foremost to Ms. Hüster, for my absolutely unacceptable action,” said the choreographer in a written statement on Tuesday. “In retrospect, I realize this was a shameful act in affect and an overreaction.”

Goecke first verbally and then physically attacked our dance critic Wiebke Hüster during a break during the premiere of “Glaube – Liebe – Hoffnung” in the Hanover Opera House on Saturday evening. After threatening her with being “banned from the house” and accusing her of being responsible for canceling subscriptions in Hanover, he pulled out a paper bag full of dog poo and punched our dance critic’s face.

On Monday, Goecke commented on his attack in an interview with NDR Lower Saxony: “I think that the choice of means was not great, absolutely,” said the choreographer. It is socially “definitely not recognized or respected” if one resorts to such means. “And I’m also a person who has never done anything like this, so of course I’m a bit shocked about myself.”

CDU faction leader sees Minister of Culture on the train

In an interview broadcast on WDR on Monday evening, Goecke said of the fact: “It was absolutely in the mood.” His old dachshund put in his pocket what sometimes happens at that age. He packed the heap in a bag and wanted to dispose of it outside.

Details of Goecke's employment at the State Theater remained unclear this Tuesday. The State Opera did not want to say whether he would continue to receive his full salary. "It is a pending case," said a spokeswoman. "Therefore, we will not comment on it again until Thursday at the earliest."







The opposition CDU parliamentary group sees Lower Saxony’s Culture Minister Falko Mohrs (SPD) on the train. “Minister Mohrs must now intervene as chairman of the supervisory board and explain how the personnel situation will continue,” said CDU faction leader Sebastian Lechner on Tuesday of the dpa. Goecke could not remain employed at the State Opera. “We expect the state opera company, the state of Lower Saxony, to take action,” emphasized the opposition politician. Lechner described the attack as “disgusting and demeaning” and an “attack on press freedom”. After the attack, the police began investigations against the ballet director on suspicion of bodily harm and insult.