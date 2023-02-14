Focus Entertainment has released a new trailer dedicated to the shooter Atomic Heart, which will be available from February 21, 2023. This footage is live-action and features Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) as the protagonist of the game. The video also makes fun of Hogwarts Legacy.

Precisely, the movie opens with a little girl dressed as a sorceress with a magic wand that twirls and casts spells against dummies, which represent the enemies we will face in Atomic Heart. However, her spells have no effect and to her frustration the little girl breaks the wand.

Although not explicitly mentioned, it is an obvious reference to Hogwarts Legacy, recently released and certainly the biggest game (in terms of sales volume) of February 2023. With this skit, Atomic Heart means that it does not fear the competition and that the real winner will be him. Also, he almost seems to want to point out that Hogwarts Legacy is a children’s game while Atomic Heart is for adults.

AND Jensen Ackles to solve the situation and with Atomic Heart’s symbol melee weapon he begins to tear the mannequins to pieces, in a riot of flying fragments, destruction and paint shot in every direction.

It’s a short clip that says little about the game, but it is nice way to advertise yourselfalso thanks to the support of a very famous actor on the small screen.

We remember that Atomic Heart will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We also point out that we recently tried the Soviet BioShock of Mundfish.