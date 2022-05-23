Suspected criminal offenses The evening in the apartment grew into a quarrel – A woman is suspected of attempted murder and deprivation of liberty in Helsinki

The woman is suspected of deprivation of liberty and a minor offense of gunfire.

Helsinki the police have completed a preliminary investigation into the case, which includes attempted murder, deprivation of liberty and assault. The suspected crime took place in Sörnäinen in the early evening on March 18.

At eight o’clock in the evening, the police received a report of a fight in a residential building on Vilhonvuorenkuja. The window in the apartment had broken, and in the stairwell of the house, police patrols met a 40-year-old man with bleeding wounds in his upper body. The man said he had been stabbed in the target apartment.

In the apartment, patrols met a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The woman said they had spent the evening with a few other people. A dispute had arisen between a few nightclubs and at the time the woman was suspected of stabbing a 40-year-old man in the upper body, according to a police statement.

The victim’s injuries remained mostly superficial, so he was not seriously injured by the stabbing.

Both a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are suspected of stabbing a victim of stabbing. Police also suspect the 40-year-old man was beaten by a woman.

In addition, he is suspected of damaging because he broke the window of the apartment during the dispute.

A gas nebulizer was found in the woman’s possession, so police also suspect her of a minor firearms offense.

A preliminary investigation into the suspected crime has been completed and will be transferred to prosecution in the coming days. No prosecutor was appointed during the pre-trial investigation.