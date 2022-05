Shueisha Games And gynolabus reveal that the RPG deckbuilder SOULVARSa title released last April on mobile devices, will soon also arrive on PC And console. Unfortunately, the consoles in question have not been revealed at the moment.

It was also announced SOULVARS FATAL ERRORa prequel to the original game SOULVARYes, outgoing on devices iOS And Android on an unknown date.

Source: Shueisha Games Street Gematsu