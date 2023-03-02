Thursday, March 2, 2023
Suspect of transporting explosives arrested at US airport

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in World
Suspect of transporting explosives arrested at US airport


united states airport

Travelers arriving at the airport.

Travelers arriving at the airport.

The subject could face up to 10 years in prison.

The FBI arrested a man suspected of trying to smuggle an explosive device into his luggage on a plane in PennsylvaniaUnited States, US authorities reported.

The explosive was discovered Monday by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel after the man’s luggage set off an alarm at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

“The device was detected during a routine check of hold baggage,” the TSA said in a statement. After examining the circular device installed in the lining of a suitcase, the federal police determined that it was a powdered explosive, similar to that used in fireworks, according to the legal complaint published on the website Axios.

In the luggage there was also butane, a combustible gas, a lighter, two power sockets glued together and a tube with residues of white powder, the FBI said.
The suspect, identified as Mark Muffley, planned to take a plane to Orlando, Florida, but left the airport after being called by security. Hours later he was arrested at his home.

AFP

