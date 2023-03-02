Suspect of transporting explosives arrested at US airport

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Travelers arriving at the airport.
The subject could face up to 10 years in prison.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The FBI arrested a man suspected of trying to smuggle an explosive device into his luggage on a plane in PennsylvaniaUnited States, US authorities reported.
The explosive was discovered Monday by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel after the man’s luggage set off an alarm at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
“The device was detected during a routine check of hold baggage,” the TSA said in a statement. After examining the circular device installed in the lining of a suitcase, the federal police determined that it was a powdered explosive, similar to that used in fireworks, according to the legal complaint published on the website Axios.
In the luggage there was also butane, a combustible gas, a lighter, two power sockets glued together and a tube with residues of white powder, the FBI said.
The suspect, identified as Mark Muffley, planned to take a plane to Orlando, Florida, but left the airport after being called by security. Hours later he was arrested at his home.
AFP
Two trains collide and catch fire in Greece: there are 36 dead and 130 injured
Putin bans using foreign words in order to ‘protect the country’
Nayib Bukele responds to Gustavo Petro: “The results weigh more”
