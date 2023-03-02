Husband and wife found dead at home in the Brindisi area. No sign of a break-in, they opened the door to the killer

His body was lying in the hall in a pool of blood, hers was in the bedroom: Antonio Calò aged 70 and his wife Catherine Martucci 64 of them were found murdered in their home, a farmhouse in Serranova, a hamlet of Carovigno, in the Brindisi area. A tragedy that shook the quiet village of about 90 inhabitants a few steps from the sea and the Torre Guaceto reserve, a destination for many foreign tourists.

It happened around 19.30 on March 1 when i carabinieri of the mobile radio nucleus of the San Vito dei Normanni company, alerted by the brother of the man found dead, arrived in the Masseria Canali district. The couple’s bodies were cold and on the spot, in addition to the mobile radio unit, the investigative unit of Brindisi and the Sysscientific investigative section of Bari.

Husband and wife were hit by some large-caliber gunshots and it was they who opened the door to the killer because the door showed no signs of burglary. When the brother of Antonio Calò went to visit the couple, found the door open and his brother’s body at the entrance.

Subscribe to the newsletter

