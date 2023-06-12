Jonas Vingegaard won the 75th edition of the Dauphine Criterium on Sunday, at the end of the eighth and final stage won by the Italian Giulio Ciccone in Grenoble, showing off his great form three weeks from Tour de France, while Egan Bernal it was 12.

If Bernal goes to that competition, it will clearly not be to contest it. He is still in the process of finding the best form for him, but he deserves to be in the test as a helper, as a domestique.

Bernal, everything indicates, that he will go to the Tour. Team formation Ineos it has not been defined or at least has not come to light.

Bernal, everything indicates, that he will go to the Tour. Team formation Ineos it has not been defined or at least has not come to light.

This Monday, Bernal uploaded an image to his social networks that gives him away, in which he tacitly warns that he will go to the race he won in 2019.

The Colombian acknowledged the time trial that will take place on July 18 over a 22.4 km section.

Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

The situation of Ineos, today, is not so clear. Ethan Hayter, one of the riders who had enough to lead the Tour fell, broke his clavicle in the Dauphiné and is out.

Daniel Martinezthe other Colombian, arrived at the last day of the Dauphiné this Sunday in the sixth box, but collapsed, lost his savings and was left with the balance in the red, finishing in 23rd place after more than six minutes.

Ineos does not have a clear leader for the Tour, he is not going to win the race, but he cannot afford to go to go or play a role either.

Ineos does not have a clear leader for the Tour, he is not going to win the race, but he cannot afford to go to go or play a role either.

You should go looking for a decent result, but your present is not good. There are many injuries in important runners and others do not show that the level is enough to face this tough challenge.