A few hours ago ABC echoed a new controversy in relation to the application of the Trans Law in oppositions for public employment. It has happened in Madridwhere a person who had applied for the men’s quota at 126 firefighter vacancieshad come in 201st place. After claiming that she had changed her gender, she drew up to 100 positions, placing herself in 101st place and getting one of the places that had been announced. This is how I could have gotten one of the desired vacancies.

This afternoon the opponent that, if this situation continued its course, he would be the one affected by such a situation. Raúl had achieved position 126 after completing the relevant physical and theoretical tests, all related to those intended for the male gender. When the trans candidate accessed the women’s quota and placed himself at 101, the list has moved one place, relegating Raúl to 127th place “and leaving me out, without a place.” He explained it in ‘AfternoonAR‘ (Telecinco), where the issue has sparked controversy among members.

At the table were Mario Vaquerizo, Manuel Díaz, Beatriz Archidona, Susana Díaz and Ana Rosa Quintana, leading the program. She was surprised to hear what he said about the case. Susana Diazsocialist senator and former president of the Junta de Andalucía. He has warned him following his live demonstrations: “They are going to kick you out of the party!” And Díaz has given his opinion with references such as: “You cannot use the Trans Law for such a crude trap!»; «The law has left a path through the center, a path that remains open and that allows cases like this to pass through, and it must be closed!»; “This is the country of the trap.” Finally, he addressed the young man who could be harmed by this situation that he went to report on television and declared: “Raúl, do not give up, this is a fraud of law and, as such, it must be pursued.”

Controversial oppositions with the Trans Law in the background

Ana Rosa Quintana has highlighted the courage of the young opponent to denounce this in public. “They said that this was the crystal generation and with DANA and in moments like this, with you, it is made clear that this is not the case,” added the presenter of the program.









The case, as reported on ABC, has David LY as its protagonist. This citizen registered in the selection process for tests with a male name and it has not yet been confirmed whether he maintains his name in his sex reassignment registry or has changed it to a female name. He completed the opposition procedures as a man and came in 201st place by grade. After the publication of qualifications, he alleged that he is a woman to the relevant court and it ended up promoting him to 101, since he has been valued in relation to the female scale. ABC has confirmed that David LY already attended exams for other State bodies, such as the Getafe Local Police, years ago as a male person.

What happened has led to the person who had that 126th position, Raúl, who has participated this day in ‘AfternoonAR‘. He has filed a formal complaint about what happened and on Ana Rosa Quintana’s program he has commented that they went to the same center to prepare for the exams and he was training like a man, passing the same tests and using male locker rooms. “He never made reference to his change in condition,” he declared in front of the cameras.