Susan Bacaa three-time Latin Grammy winner, met with the urban singer Jaze to launch a new collaboration, which is titled “Jomalon”. It is the first time that both Peruvian artists unite voices and musical genres. It is the first song that the freestyler broadcasts publicly after signing with Sony Music. This studio work is part of his new album “Toy lokazo”. As is recalled, after obtaining the two-time FMS Peru championship and retiring from it, the interpreter moved to Argentina to work with the record label and close a contract.

This single was recorded in Medellín, Colombia, in the booths of producer Illy Wonder, who provided music for artists such as Manuel Turizo, Greeicy and Justin Quiles.

Susana Baca was nominated at the 2022 Latin Grammys. Photo: Instagram/ Susana Baca

What does Susana Baca say about this collaboration?

“Jomalon” unites two artists of different styles. The name of the subject is the contraction of the phrase “home alone” (alone at home). In the video clip, Jaze is observed reflecting on her growth and her new vision of reality.

Susana Baca is in charge of giving the theme melody. “I am very happy because music allows me to meet talented young people and be able to collaborate with them on their songs. Here is a song that I Jaze invited me, and that I really liked putting my voice,” said the artist in a press release.

Susana Baca recovers from surgery

followers of Susan Baca They were concerned after the singer mentioned that she was going to undergo surgery. After the operation, which was carried out successfully, she thanked her fans for her support and her affection.

“Thank you all for your love, your care and your wonderful energy. Today we have won ”, put the composer on Instagram. The singer did not mention what was the reason for which she entered an emergency hospital.