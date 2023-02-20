A bad experience! Alessia Rovegno was the protagonist of the imitation of Susan Prieto. What did the model want and why would she have treated the singer badly?

Due to an impersonation of Susan Prieto, Alessia Rovegno It was a trend in networks, since it was speculated that Miss Peru mistreated the singer at a meeting of influencers. For this reason, “Love and Fire” contacted the creator of the video to clear up doubts and rumors, and she told details about her meeting with a “current model”, which caused surprise among the drivers, who had several options about the protagonist. of the clip.

What did Susan Prieto say about Alessia Rovegno’s behavior?

The options in social networks accused Ivanna Yturbe, Luciana Fuster, Alessia Rovegno, among others, for which Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter spoke with Susan Prieto to clear up doubts. In the live broadcast, the singer was encouraged to improve her interpretation of the miss who had a strange attitude towards her and the drivers of “Love and Fire” guessed who she was.

“Ivanna no; I met her at Pride and I liked her. They commented a lot that it was Ivana because she also says ‘queen’, but I think my imitation was not accurate in the video. It was more like ‘queen, listen to me, do you think can you hang out for a little while?'” the young woman said. This interpretation was enough for Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter to confirm that it was Alessia Rovegno.

As is known, previously, Susan Prieto indicated that the model that acted in this way was Ivana Yturbe or Alessia Rovegno, and, having ruled out the first, there were no other options than the daughter of Bárbara Cayo.

Susan Prieto’s controversial tiktok: Alessia Rovegno was one of the options

Through her official Tiktok account, Susan Prieto recounted a bad experience she had with “television people”. She explained that it is not the first, but the second time that she has had this type of problem, so she did not hesitate to tell it and give details of what happened. Her followers did not take long to launch a series of options, but the one who sounded loud on the networks was Alessia Rovegno.

“Queen, listen to me. Do you think you can go out, because I want to take a picture here?” would have been the words of Miss Peru, who apparently was impatient for a snapshot.