The heir of Hakimi and that of Perisic, the super wingers in the year of the championship with Conte. Dumfries and Gosens don’t whiz like their two predecessors, they don’t eat the band, they don’t burn the ground under their studs. And now they are a problem for Inter, from a technical point of view but above all on the market: if on the flanks Inzaghi found in Darmian and Dimarco two reliable wingers with constant performance, in the outgoing negotiations phase there is a risk of blocking.