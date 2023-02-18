Father, mother and son were pulled from the rubble of a building in the town of Hatay; the child died of dehydration soon after

Father, mother and son were pulled alive from the rubble of a building in the city of Hatay, in southern Turkey, this Saturday (18.Feb.2023), 296 hours after the earthquake that hit the country, reported the state news agency. Anadolu.

The adults survived, but the child died of dehydration soon after, rescue workers told the agency. Reuters. Two other people from the same family were also under the rubble, but already dead.

Watch the rescue video:

Three more people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province on Saturday, more than 296 hours after the first of two back-to-back earthquakes hit the region https://t.co/BW1gG4LCCB pic.twitter.com/iA8Bs2ZwpC — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 18, 2023

“We heard screams when we were digging an hour ago today. When we find people alive, we are always happy.”Atay Osmanov, a member of the rescue team, told Reuters.

Rescuers asked for total silence and for everyone to crouch or sit while teams climbed to the top of the rubble of the building where the family was found to listen for more sounds through an electronic detector.

As rescue efforts continued, a worker shouted into the rubble: “Take a deep breath if you can hear my voice”.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

According to official data, the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 caused, until 9:12 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (18.Feb.2023) the death of at least 45,472 people in the 2 countries.

The tremors recorded in Turkey at the beginning of the month are already the deadliest in the last 84 years. In 1939, there were 32,000 deaths after earthquakes were recorded in the city of Erzican.

The numbers registered in both countries have already are more than twice ddeaths caused by the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Japanese city of Fukushima in 2011. Natural disasters also resulted in a nuclear accident at the plant in the region. At the time, more than 18,000 people died.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The sequence of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached magnitude 7.5.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.