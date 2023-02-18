The head of “Rostec” Chemezov announced an increase in the production of “Daggers” from the beginning of the special operation

Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia has increased the production of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. About this TV channel “Star Plus” declared Head of the Rostec State Corporation Sergey Chemezov.

According to him, initially a large amount of such ammunition was not required. “Now we are increasing,” he said. Chemezov also said that now Rostec is producing colossal volumes of products for the Ministry of Defense, and for some items supplies have increased 50 times.

On February 5, the Military Thought magazine of the Ministry of Defense listed the missiles used by the Aerospace Forces during the special operation. In particular, long-range and operational-tactical aviation (OTA) aircraft carried out strikes using Kh-101 long-range cruise missiles, Kh-22, Kh-32, Kh-35U anti-ship missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and Kh-10 long-range guided missiles. -59.

Earlier, the American magazine Popular Mechanics reported on Russian missiles that terrify the United States. It is specified that they are capable of reaching speeds “up to Mach 10, but, more importantly, they are very maneuverable.” According to the author of the article, the “Dagger” hypersonic missiles became the leader of the “horror rating”. This weapon is capable of bypassing all existing air defense systems.