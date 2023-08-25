Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The Grand Finale has arrived! ‘Survivor Mexico’ is about to end, and only one of the four finalists will be the last survivor. T-Rex was the one who left the competition in yesterday’s extinction game, while Duggan, Aranza, Pablo and Sergio agreed to the final day. Check HERE all the details of the program for TODAY, August 25.

'Survivor Mexico' 2023: who is the host of the program? From the second season onwards, the host of this show is Carlos Guerrero, better known as "Warriors".

Who are the four finalists of ‘Survivor Mexico’?

Next, we indicate the survivors who arrived at the Grand finale of ‘Survivor Mexico’:

How much is the ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023 prize?

It has been confirmed that the winner of ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023 will be a creditor of 2,000,000 Mexican pesos.