NASA has postponed the launch of the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov on board to the International Space Station (ISS) from August 25 to 26. This is reported TASS.

The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon as part of the Crew-7 mission will take place on August 26 at 10:27 Moscow time.

In addition to Borisov, American astronaut Jasmine Mogbeli, European astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa will go to the ISS. The crew must spend about six months in low Earth orbit.

Earlier, NASA announced that the launch to the ISS of the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, scheduled for August 21, will be postponed to the 25th.