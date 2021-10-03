fromMarkus Hofstetter conclude

The SPD narrowly won the federal election. Now the Social Democrats can continue to gain favor with the voters. The Union, on the other hand, has to give up a lot of feathers.

Berlin – The SPD won the federal election. The result was close, but as a result the Social Democrats seem to be able to significantly expand their lead over the Union. This is shown by an Insa survey on behalf of Picture on sunday.

According to the weekly “Sunday trend”, the SPD currently has 28 percent. That is two percentage points more than in the Bundestag election. The Union, on the other hand, has lost three percentage points and is only 21 percent compared to election Sunday – just in time for the starting probes.

The “Chancellor Makers” can easily grow. The Greens improve by one percentage point to 16 percent, the FDP by 0.5 percentage points to twelve percent. Representatives of both parties will meet this Sunday (October 3rd) with the SPD and the Union for an “exploratory speed dating” in order to sound out what they have in common. The AfD remains unchanged at ten percent, the left at five percent.

Armin Laschet on Sunday (October 3rd) in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. The Union meets with the SPD for exploratory talks. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

SPD increases lead over Union: Germans want government alliance led by the Social Democrats

In the ZDF “Politbarometer” published on Friday (October 1), the SPD is better off than the Union. If elected again on Sunday, the SPD would come to 28 percent. The union would drop to 20 percent. According to ZDF, this is their worst projection value in the “Politbarometer” so far. The Greens would get 16 percent, the FDP would get 13 percent, the AfD 10 percent and the Left 5 percent.

The “Politbarometer” also has good news for the SPD regarding a coalition and the Federal Chancellor. A coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP would like 59 percent of Germans to have a majority. A so-called Jamaica alliance made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP would only be good for 24 percent.

As the next Federal Chancellor, 76 percent want Olaf Scholz and only 13 percent want the Union candidate Armin Laschet. Even among the Union’s supporters, 49 percent are for Scholz and only 39 percent for Laschet. (mh / AFP)

Background to the Insa survey The polling institute Insa surveyed a total of 1254 people between September 27 and October 1 for Bild am Sonntag. The maximum error tolerance is given as +/- 2.9 percentage points.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa